2 Florida moms overdose on drugs, face child neglect charges

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say two Florida women overdosed on heroin in a sports utility vehicle with two infants in the back seat.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in a news release that 28-year-old Kristen Leigh O’Connor and 29-year-old June Schweinhart were taken to a hospital Thursday after officers found them inside the SUV.

The infants, ages 1 and 2 months, were properly strapped into their car seats.

O’Conner told investigators she picked up Schweinhart – who she met in a drug treatment program – and they bought $60 worth of heroin from her old drug dealer.

The women snorted the drug and then overdosed. After treatment, they were booked into jail on child neglect charges.

The infants were turned over family members. Jail records don’t list attorneys for either woman.

