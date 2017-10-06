14-year-old Florida girl stabbed on way to school bus stop

By Published:
In this photo made Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, a camera sits mounted next to a school bus stop sign in Dallas. A lawsuit contends that two Texas cities are illegally using cameras to ticket drivers alleged to have ignored extended stop signs on school buses, arguing that among other issues, the state Legislature has never authorized local entities to take such action. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was stabbed while walking to a school bus stop.

Seminole County school district spokesman Michael Lawrence tells local news outlets the incident happened Friday morning near an elementary school in Casselberry, which is north of Orlando in central Florida.

Lawrence says the student was walking toward the bus stop when she was “approached and stabbed by an unknown male.”

She was taken to a hospital, but her condition hasn’t been released.

No further details were immediately available.

An investigation continues.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s