14-year-old Florida girl stabbed on way to school bus stop

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was stabbed while walking to a school bus stop.

Seminole County school district spokesman Michael Lawrence tells local news outlets the incident happened Friday morning near an elementary school in Casselberry, which is north of Orlando in central Florida.

Lawrence says the student was walking toward the bus stop when she was “approached and stabbed by an unknown male.”

She was taken to a hospital, but her condition hasn’t been released.

No further details were immediately available.

An investigation continues.

