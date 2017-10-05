Wellington-area residents encouraged to stay inside, Hernando sheriff’s office searching for shooting suspect

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a shooting at the Spring Haven Apartments.
The incident was reported at 9:38 p.m. as the victim was walking along the Spring Haven Loop area.
The victim was flown to an area trauma center.
The suspect is described as a teenager male, who was wearing black basketball shorts and white or grey sneakers. The suspect was not wearing a shirt and was carrying a small sling bag.
He was last seen running east, across Mariner Boulevard, toward the Wellington community.
Both the K-9 and Aviation units are on scene searching for the suspect.
Residents living in and around Wellington are encouraged to stay indoors until the search is complete.
Anyone who spots anything suspicious should call 911 immediately.
