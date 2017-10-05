Tropical Depression 16 shifts west, approaching Nicaragua

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 16 shifted west overnight and is now approaching the coast of Nicaragua.

As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, TD 16 was about 50 miles south of Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Flooding rains are expected over portions of Central America.

TD 16 is moving in the northwest direction at 7 mph.

“It is no surprise to see tropical development in the western Caribbean in October. This tends to be a hot spot thanks to relatively low wind shear and very warm sea surface temperatures,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

The government of Mexico has extended the Hurricane Watch westward along the northern coast of the Yucatan peninsula to Rio Lagartos.

Watches and warnings in effect-

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sandy Bay Sirpi Nicaragua to Punta Castilla Honduras

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES