Tarpon Springs couple witness mass shooting while attending Las Vegas concert

Published:
Photo courtesy of John Stamper and Denise Decker.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA)- A Bay area bar owner was at the Route 91 Harvest festival when gunfire from the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas broke out.

Johnny’s Taphouse and Grill

Johnny Stamper, owner of Johnny’s Taphouse and Grill in Tarpon Springs, was at the festival with his girlfriend, celebrating her birthday.

The couple was sitting in the VIP area near the stage, when Jason Aldean started to play.

Stamper said bullets started flying about twenty into Aldean’s set.

“First round, we just laid down by our seats and then he had to reload. He probably fired about 200 or 300 shots by then,” said Stamper.

The couple jumped over a wall and hid as Stephen Paddock kept firing.

They eventually ran and made it back to their hotel safely.

The couple, who are now in Colorado, plan to return to Tarpon Springs early next week.

