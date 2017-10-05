Tampa police seek help finding driver who hit woman, left her to die

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are asking for help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Tampa Police Department officers responded to a report of a hit & run crash on Hillsborough Avenue near the intersection of North 15th Street.

Officers discovered Theresa Williams, 53, deceased at the scene.

Detectives are requesting assistance from the community regarding this investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information, is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.