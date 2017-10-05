‘Pumpkintown USA’ officially open for Halloween season

EAST HAMPTON, Ct. (WFLA/WVIT) – Connecticut’s premiere non-scary fall destination is open for business this Halloween season.

“Pumpkintown USA” is a favorite fall destination in East Hampton.

A small pumpkin patch opened in 1990 with just two pumpkinheads.

Each year, the pumpkin population grew, and in 1993 when the pumpkin population reached 38, the owners of the patch created “Pumpkintown.”

Each pumpkin is hand-painted each year.

Pumpkintown USA includes a fast food restaurant called Mac Pumpkins, a saloon, a jail, a church and a farm.

As many as 25,000 people from around the world visit the pumpkin patch during the six weeks it is open a year.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES