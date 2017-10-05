Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd calls for gun control

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the controversial, tough-talking sheriff who recently made headlines for urging residents to carry guns, is wading into the gun control debate with some unexpected thoughts.

In light of the massacre in Las Vegas, Sheriff Judd is calling on Congress to take action, and to do so responsibly:

I am an absolute proponent of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing the fundamental individual right to keep and bear arms. I strongly support and encourage responsible citizens owning guns to protect themselves and their families.This week I observed a horrific act beyond words by a deranged man who was pure evil. Innocent Americans – some of the finest in the country, were viciously murdered. I watched the various television accounts and am furious beyond words. After talking with several staunch gun right advocates and licensed gun dealers in my community they all agree – now is the time and Congress is the place where a simple single-topic-only law must be immediately created.As Sheriff of Polk County, and as a father and grandfather, I am calling on Congress to outlaw devices designed and manufactured, imported, or possessed, for making any firearm simulate or function as or in the manner of an automatic firearm. There is already a legal path provided by Federal law to own a fully automatic firearm.But Congress must not weigh this legislation down with any other political agenda items. Members in Congress on both sides of the aisles must demonstrate bi-partisan leadership now!”

In June, Sheriff Judd made national headlines for urging residents to carry guns, saying “ducks need to shoot back.”

“If you’re not afraid of a gun, get one,” Judd said. “Become proficient. Get a concealed firearms license and carry it. And if you need to shoot somebody, shoot ‘em a lot.”

Sheriff Judd is expected to make additional remarks on his latest statement at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.