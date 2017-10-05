Police issue tickets after Speed Busters visit to Bradenton neighborhood

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed Busters is back today and this time one of our own WFLA crew members reached out to our traffic reporter Leslee Lacey.

WFLA studio floor director Justin told Leslee he’s worried his brother, who has special needs, could get hurt if speeders don’t put on the breaks. So, Leslee made her first Speed Bust in a Manatee County neighborhood.

Justin Stancil is a far cry from the stereotypical 20-year old kid because he hates driving fast. And he hates watching others get away with it. He also loves his younger brother, who was born with Down Syndrome and says he’ll do anything to protect him.

“You never know if he’s gonna run over here to try and get a ball and there is someone flying by. And that could possibly hit him. It’s scary,” said this protective brother.

His kid brother is Jared, who is ten years-old and Justin’s best buddy. This year Jared was invited to the Special Olympics in Seattle.

“He loves to play baseball out in the front yard. And consistently people fly down my road at least, at least 35 mph,” said Justin.

Justin lives in Bradenton. His family has a house at the corner of 21st Avenue West and 41st Street West. The area of concern is just five blocks with a 25mph speed limit. “They tell you when you take your driver’s test going 10-15 mph over the speed limit doesn’t really get you to the place that much faster.”

So, Leslee took out her Speed Buster gun and caught people traveling at and above 10 mph over the speed limit. After Justin saw Leslee’s results he said, “Just ridiculous honestly. Absolutely awful that people wanna fly that much.”

Justin says he has contacted the City of Bradenton for insight on slowing down drivers. “It’s mainly concerning because the city said this is a designated emergency route so they won’t put in speed bumps or anything to try an attempt to slow down the traffic.”

Leslee took Justin’s concerns to the Bradenton Police Department, which was immediately receptive to the speeding issues.

The next day, Officer Chris Hutchko issued eight verbal warnings, three written warnings and handed out one stop sign citation along that stretch of roadway. Then the following day he deployed speed feedback signs which will record data on how many vehicles are passing and how fast they are traveling.

Leslee spoke with Officer Hutchko, who said police will increase patrols on Justin’s street. They have since written additional speeding citations.

Justin was very happy to see police pulling people over.

“If it says 25 mph just go 25 mph. I mean it’s maybe a thousand feet of road. If you go 35 mph you will probably get down to the end just five seconds earlier than you would of. So there’s no point.”

If you have a speeding issue and are willing to speak on camera, contact Leslee on her WFLA Facebook Page @WFLA Leslee or on her twitter account @LesleeLacey, and she may be able to bring Speed Busters to your street.

