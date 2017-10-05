PHOTOS: Lakeland Police K-9 Echo too cute to handle

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Is that a model or a police K-9?
Well, it’s both. K-9 Echo can strike a post just about anywhere, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
Officer’s joked and posted this photo on social media captioned, “We’ve Gotta Dog In A Tree… Aw, that’s just K-9 Echo having a little fun.”
You keep on having fun K-9 Echo. Thank you for your service to our community.
