Panthers QB Cam Newton issues apology after remark to female reporter

(WFLA) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has issued an apology after telling a female reporter “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

Newton issued an apology via his Twitter account Thursday night.

“I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,” Newton says in the video. “And to be honest, that was not my intentions, and if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.”

Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running, and the former league MVP smiled and made the comment about it being funny.

After Newton’s comments, the quarterback proceeded to answer Rodrigue’s question.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday night in a statement that Newton’s comments “are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”