New video shows chaos as Vegas concertgoers flee during gunfire

LAS VEGAS (CNN/WFLA) – New video surfaced Thursday of Las Vegas concertgoers fleeing during a barrage of bullets coming from the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

The video taken by Raymond Page showed the chaos outside the Route 91 Music Festival.

In the video shot from just outside the concert venue, you can hear the gunshots and then see a stampede of people rushing for cover.

Several rounds of gunfire ring out throughout the 10-minute video.

The video also showed first responders helping the injured and calling for people to run and stay low.

“Run, please keep going,” a police officer yelled at the crowd.

Near the end, the man taking the video helps a man with bullet wounds in his arm and chest get to safety and get medical attention.

At least 58 people were killed and hundreds injured Sunday.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-