Meet Winnie: Baby rhino born at Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens introduced their newest family member on Thursday, a three-day old white rhino.
“Winifred,” or “Winnie” for short, weighs 140 pounds.
Check out this cutie in the photos below!
