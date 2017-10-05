Man shot near boat ramp in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are trying to figure out what led to a shooting near a boat ramp in St. Pete on Wednesday night.

Investigators say it happened at 10:40 pm near the boat ramp at Bay Vista Park which is in the 7000 block of 4th Street South.

Preliminary information is that one man was shot and taken to the hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives are at the scene interviewing the people involved, including the suspected shooter.

No other details have been released.