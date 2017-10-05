Recipe: Honey Balsamic Autumn Chicken

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 chicken fillets (about 1 lb)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 lb fresh Brussels sprouts

1 large fresh red pear

1 (12-oz) package fresh prediced butternut squash

Steps:

1. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place 2 tablespoons oil in pan; season chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt

and pepper. Add chicken to pan; cook 12–14 minutes, turning often, or until well browned and 165°F. Remove from pan and cover to

keep warm.

2. Combine balsamic, honey, and Italian seasoning in a small saucepan on medium-low. Simmer 5–6 minutes or until mixture reduces

by two-thirds and thickens.

3. Remove tough root end from Brussels and cut in half; place in microwave-safe bowl. Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 minutes. Cur

pear in half and remove core, then cut into bite-size pieces.

4. Add butternut squash and pears to Brussels; cover and microwave on HIGH for 4 more minutes or until Brussels are tender. Drain

well. Return chicken to pan on medium-high; add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, Brussels mixture, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook

3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until lightly browned. Slice chicken; serve over vegetable mixture and drizzle with balsamic sauce.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 400kcal; FAT 14g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 300mg; CARB 43g; FIBER 7g;

SUGARS 27g; PROTEIN 27g; VIT A 180%; VIT C 150%; CALC 10%; IRON 20%

