Honey Balsamic Autumn Chicken

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Recipe: Honey Balsamic Autumn Chicken
Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
2 chicken fillets (about 1 lb)
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 lb fresh Brussels sprouts
1 large fresh red pear
1 (12-oz) package fresh prediced butternut squash
Steps:
1. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place 2 tablespoons oil in pan; season chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt
and pepper. Add chicken to pan; cook 12–14 minutes, turning often, or until well browned and 165°F. Remove from pan and cover to
keep warm.
2. Combine balsamic, honey, and Italian seasoning in a small saucepan on medium-low. Simmer 5–6 minutes or until mixture reduces
by two-thirds and thickens.
3. Remove tough root end from Brussels and cut in half; place in microwave-safe bowl. Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 minutes. Cur
pear in half and remove core, then cut into bite-size pieces.
4. Add butternut squash and pears to Brussels; cover and microwave on HIGH for 4 more minutes or until Brussels are tender. Drain
well. Return chicken to pan on medium-high; add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, Brussels mixture, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook
3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until lightly browned. Slice chicken; serve over vegetable mixture and drizzle with balsamic sauce.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 400kcal; FAT 14g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 300mg; CARB 43g; FIBER 7g;
SUGARS 27g; PROTEIN 27g; VIT A 180%; VIT C 150%; CALC 10%; IRON 20%

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s