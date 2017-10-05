Hillsborough officials to announce ‘major development’ in Janessa Shannon murder investigation

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials will provide an update on the murder of 13-year-old Janessa Shannon on Thursday, saying there has been a “major development” in the ongoing homicide investigation.

A hiker found a badly decomposed body in a heavily-wooded area of Trip Creek Nature Preserve in Riverview on July 15.

Deputies confirmed the remains were of Janessa Shannon.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released information on the Riverview teen on Friday, saying she disappeared July 2 from an undisclosed location.

The media briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m.

