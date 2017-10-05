Headlines: Vegas gunman targeted other festivals; Polk sheriff calls for gun control; Tropical Storm Nate may bring rain to Tampa Bay

TODAY’S WEATHER
Expect off and on showers today. See your full forecast here.
TOP STORIES
- Tropical Storm Nate moving across Nicaragua, could bring rain to Tampa Bay area
- Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd calls for gun control
- Las Vegas mass killer researched Lollapalooza before massacre
- NFL: QB Newton’s response to female reporter ‘disrespectful’
- 2 teens wanted in Oklahoma slaying caught in Florida
- Florida set to execute man who murdered 2 after night of drinking in 1983
- Deputies: Hillsborough toddler suffered with abuse injuries for 2 months
- Netflix raising the price for its most popular plan
DON’T MISS IT