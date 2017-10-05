Harvest Moon shines through October skies tonight

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Harvest Moon will shine big and bright tonight, so be sure to look up and catch a glimpse of this annual beauty.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Julie Philips said, “The Harvest Moon is the first full moon after the autumnal equinox.”

This will be the first time since 2009 that the Harvest Moon rises in October, making it particularly special.

It typically rises in September because the autumn equinox is usually near the middle of that month. But, this time, the moon phases lined up perfectly so October’s first full moon is closer to it than September’s last full moon.

The moon will rise over Tampa Bay at 7:29 p.m. and will be visible until tomorrow morning at 8:09 a.m.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s