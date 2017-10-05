Harvest Moon shines through October skies tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Harvest Moon will shine big and bright tonight, so be sure to look up and catch a glimpse of this annual beauty.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Julie Philips said, “The Harvest Moon is the first full moon after the autumnal equinox.”

This will be the first time since 2009 that the Harvest Moon rises in October, making it particularly special.

It typically rises in September because the autumn equinox is usually near the middle of that month. But, this time, the moon phases lined up perfectly so October’s first full moon is closer to it than September’s last full moon.

The moon will rise over Tampa Bay at 7:29 p.m. and will be visible until tomorrow morning at 8:09 a.m.

