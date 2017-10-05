Gov. Scott urges Panhandle residents to monitor Nate

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Gov. Rick Scott is urging residents in Florida’s Panhandle to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Nate, which formed off the coast of Nicaragua and is expected to approach the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Scott was in Pensacola on Thursday morning, meeting with city and emergency management officials.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says strengthening is likely as the storm moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday.

The storm’s current forecast track shows it possibly approaching the Gulf Coast over the weekend as a hurricane.

Scott tweeted that the storm has the potential to affect the Panhandle starting this weekend.

We are still in the heart of hurricane season- every FL family & business should be prepared. Visit https://t.co/X0i5XZ6jje to make a plan. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 5, 2017

This storm has the potential to become a hurricane and impact the Florida Panhandle this weekend, and families must be ready. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 5, 2017