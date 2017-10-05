Get your scream on: Scream-A-Geddon opens in Dade City

By Published:

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s one of the most unique haunted attractions in the state of Florida, and it can only be experienced in Dade City.

It’s called a Scream-A-Geddon. This haunted attraction is filled with clowns, zombies, cannibal rednecks, prisoners, lost souls and monsters in the midway.

And if that’s not scary enough for you, you can pick up a special necklace free of charge that will allow you to be pulled away from your group so they can do unmentionable things to you while you are gone.

You can go to screamageddon.com for more information about the park and hours of operation and you can go to their Facebook page to win free tickets to the park.

Just one more thing. Remember, if the whole world becomes a circus, don’t you be the clown….ciao!

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s