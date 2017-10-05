Get your scream on: Scream-A-Geddon opens in Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s one of the most unique haunted attractions in the state of Florida, and it can only be experienced in Dade City.

It’s called a Scream-A-Geddon. This haunted attraction is filled with clowns, zombies, cannibal rednecks, prisoners, lost souls and monsters in the midway.

And if that’s not scary enough for you, you can pick up a special necklace free of charge that will allow you to be pulled away from your group so they can do unmentionable things to you while you are gone.

You can go to screamageddon.com for more information about the park and hours of operation and you can go to their Facebook page to win free tickets to the park.

Just one more thing. Remember, if the whole world becomes a circus, don’t you be the clown….ciao!

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES