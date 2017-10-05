Frontier Airlines celebrating new nonstop destinations from TIA with cheap flights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Frontier Airlines announced thirteen new nonstop destinations from Tampa International Airport beginning this fall on Thursday.
The first flights to take off include Islip, New York, Minneapolis, Providence, Colorado Springs and St. Louis.
Later this fall, Frontier will begin service to Buffalo, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Nashville.
The carrier will also reinstate seasonal service to Chicago-O’Hare Airport.
The airline is celebrating the new destinations with fares as low as $29.
You can check out prices of flights as well as dates and times by visiting Frontier Airlines online.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend returns to US for questioning
- FBI joins investigation to find missing Sarasota teen Jabez Spann
- Poll: Few approve of Trump’s Puerto Rico response
- University of Florida student shot during Las Vegas massacre
- 12 arrested in Polk child porn investigation
- 5-year-old Orange Co. boy shoots, kills self with relative’s gun
- Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to Philippines
- Better Call Behnken: Driver gets red-light ticket for ‘violation’ during Sarasota funeral procession