Frontier Airlines celebrating new nonstop destinations from TIA with cheap flights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Frontier Airlines announced thirteen new nonstop destinations from Tampa International Airport beginning this fall on Thursday.

The first flights to take off include Islip, New York, Minneapolis, Providence, Colorado Springs and St. Louis.

Later this fall, Frontier will begin service to Buffalo, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Nashville.

The carrier will also reinstate seasonal service to Chicago-O’Hare Airport.

The airline is celebrating the new destinations with fares as low as $29.

You can check out prices of flights as well as dates and times by visiting Frontier Airlines online.

