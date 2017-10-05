Friday Night Blitz Team of the Week 10/5/17

KATHLEEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Kathleen High School in Polk County is this week’s Friday Night Blitz Team of the Week.
The Kathleen High Red Devils are on a roll, coming together as a team and starting to believe.
The team came out of a big district game against the Winter Haven Blue Devils with the W.
News Channel 8 photojournalist Paul Lamison has much more in the video above.
