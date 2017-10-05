Florida virtual school to accept thousands of displaced Puerto Rican students

In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 photo, Elionet Saez Martin, of Puerto Rico, works at his desk in his kindergarten class at Chamberlain Elementary School in New Britain, Conn. As Hurricane Maria churned toward Puerto Rico, his mother put him and his 9-year-old brother, Eliot, on a plane to be with their grandfather in Connecticut. The brothers are among the first of what is expected to be large numbers of Puerto Rican children enrolling in school districts on the U.S. mainland, particularly in urban areas from Florida to Massachusetts with large Puerto Rican populations. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WFLA) –  As the U.S. prepares for an influx of Puerto Rican students impacted by Hurricane Maria, the state of Florida is already taking steps to ensure displaced children can continue their education.

Governor Rick Scott announced that Florida Virtual School (FLVS) will accept 20,000 Puerto Rican students who were affected by the recent hurricanes. Additionally, some school districts in the state have already begun enrolling displaced students and more are preparing to do so.

“Families in Puerto Rico have experienced extreme devastation of their homes and communities due to Hurricane Maria. As they work to rebuild their lives, these families should not have to worry about their children falling behind in school. In Florida, our schools offer a world-class education, and I am glad that Florida Virtual School has stepped up to help these families as they rebuild their lives. I encourage Puerto Rican families to take advantage of this opportunity and the State of Florida will continue to do all we can to help them during this challenging time,” said Governor Scott.

Families who would like to enroll a student in a local elementary, middle or high school should visit http://www.fadss.org/membership/superintendents and contact the school district in which they are located.

