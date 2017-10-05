Florida set to execute man who murdered 2 after night of drinking in 1983

STARKE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida inmate convicted of killing two people after a night of drinking decades ago is set to be executed in Florida.
Michael Lambrix was convicted of killing Clarence Moore and Aleisha Bryant in 1983.
Prosecutors said he killed the pair outside his trailer near LaBelle, northeast of Fort Myers.
The 57-year-old Lambrix has filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the Thursday execution should be halted after Florida’s death penalty sentencing method was found to be unconstitutional.
The state has since required a unanimous jury vote in death cases.
The jury wasn’t unanimous in either of Lambrix’s death sentence decisions, but Florida’s Supreme Court has said the new rules don’t apply to cases as old as his.
The execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
