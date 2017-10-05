Florida MISSING CHILD Alert issued for boy, 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a missing Boyton Beach boy.

Delvin Ingram, 5, was last seen in the 1000 block of Ridge Road in Boynton Beach and may be with a woman named Linda Ingram.

The pair could be traveling in a 2014, blue Chevrolet Cobalt with Florida tag number HMJC94.

Authorities have released the following descriptions-

Delvin Ingram: 5 years-old, 3’ 8” inches tall, weighs 80 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes

Linda Ingram: 44 years-old, 5’ 6” tall, weighs 180 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 1-561-688-3375 or 911.