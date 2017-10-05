Father captures amazing photo of humpback whale hurling through air behind son

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia (WFLA) – A father captured a perfectly timed photo of his son standing in front of a humpback whale hurling itself through the air.
Brian Gage owns the “Nootka Wilderness Lodge” and says they often see humpback whales close to the lodge.
He and his son were fishing off the west coast of Vancouver Island when the photo was taken.
In the video the photo is capture from, Dawson Gage smiles and poses as the whale breaches, and an amazing keepsake photo was born.
