Deputies: Hillsborough toddler suffered with abuse injuries for 2 months

Veronica Yuliann Rivera-Cruz , Hillsborough County Jail booking photo

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a toddler suffered physical abuse for two months before her caregiver took her to get medical treatment.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Veronica Yuliann Rivera-Cruz on charges of child abuse and child neglect.

Investigators say Rivera-Cruz brought the 19-month-old girl to Brandon Regional Hospital because the child’s left leg was swollen.

Medical personnel discovered multiple injuries to the girl and determined that she had been physically abused consistently for at least two months, based on different stages of healing and acute injuries.

Investigators say Rivera-Cruz failed provide any medical attention for the girl that any prudent person would consider essential to a child’s well-being.

The toddler had to live day-to-day with numerous injuries to her body, according to the sheriff’s office.

The girl is now being treated at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Rivera-Cruz was arrested on four counts of aggravated child abuse and child neglect with great bodily harm.

