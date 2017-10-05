Crew punctures gas line in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Construction workers punctured a gas line in Largo, the fire chief said.
It happened near the intersection of 14th St NW & Pine Ave NW.
Fire officials are asking residents in the area to close windows and stay inside.
No further details are available at this time.
