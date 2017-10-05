CBS fires exec who said ‘Republican gun toters’ killed in Vegas don’t deserve sympathy

(WFLA) – CBS parted ways with a company executive Monday after she said some victims of the Las Vegas shooting did not deserve sympathy, as they may have been Republicans.

Haley Geftman-Gold, who was a vice president and senior legal counsel at CBS in New York took to Facebook after at least 58 people were killed and 500 were wounded at a coutry music festival on Sunday and said “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that [Republicans] will ever do the right thing. I’m actually not even sympathetic [because] country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

A @CBS legal exec thought the Las Vegas victims had it coming. pic.twitter.com/YjeSyAox59 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

The backlash came swiftly, causing Geftman-Gold to delete both her Facebook and LinkedIn accounts. She made her Twitter private.

CBS confirmed to The Washington Post that Geftman-Gold was dismissed due to her “deeply unacceptable” comments.

“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

Geftman-Gold has since apologized for her “shameful” post and told FoxNews she was “deeply sorry for diminishing the significance of every life affected.”

A petition calling for the New York State Bar Association to conduct an ethics review of Geftman-Gold has garnered more than 11,500 signatures.

