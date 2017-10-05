Buccaneers face off against defending Super Bowl champs New England Patriots

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on Super Bowl Champions the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium tonight.
The sold-out game will kick off at 8:25 p.m.
The Buccaneers promoted safety Isaiah Johnson on the heels of Jacquies Smith’s release on Wednesday.
Keith Tandy and TJ Ward are doubtful for tonight’s game.
Refresh this page during the game for live updates.
Follow Dan Lucas on Facebook
Follow Annie Sabo on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend returns to US for questioning
- FBI joins investigation to find missing Sarasota teen Jabez Spann
- Poll: Few approve of Trump’s Puerto Rico response
- University of Florida student shot during Las Vegas massacre
- 12 arrested in Polk child porn investigation
- 5-year-old Orange Co. boy shoots, kills self with relative’s gun
- Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to Philippines
- Better Call Behnken: Driver gets red-light ticket for ‘violation’ during Sarasota funeral procession