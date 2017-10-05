Bradenton couple’s daughter among those killed in Las Vegas shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton couple, Frank Hill and Summer Radtke-Hill, is mourning the death of their daughter. Hannah Alhers, 34, was among the 58 people killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire on attendees of a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The stay-at-home mother of three had lived in California for years. Her husband, Brian Ahlers told CNN his wife of 17 years was “shot in the head while dancing” with him at the music festival.
“She was a full-time housewife and mommy and she was amazing at it,” he said. “Very active in moms groups and our daughter’s volleyball team,” Brian said. She wasn’t too good for anybody. Beautiful inside and out.”
Ahler’s friend Ryan Chiaverini told CNN that “she couldn’t hurt a fly” and was “one of the kindest people I’ve met.”
Click here to read more of the victims’ stories.
- PHOTOS: Victims of Las Vegas shooting attack
- Officer writes emotional post about working during Las Vegas concert shooting
- Las Vegas shooting survivor: I feel guilty for surviving
- Brother of Las Vegas gunman lives in Orlando, says he’s stunned
- St. Pete woman witnessed Las Vegas shooting from floor above gunman
- Tampa Bay area radio DJ returns home from country music festival in Las Vegas
- Pulse survivors gather to show support for victims of Las Vegas shooting tragedy
- Las Vegas shooting raises questions about automatic weapons
- Pulse survivor sends prayers to victims of Las Vegas concert shooting
- Travelers returning to TIA from Las Vegas describe scene, mood after shooting
- Lone wolf attacks keep St. Petersburg Police Chief up at night
- Woman says husband died trying to save her in Las Vegas shooting attack