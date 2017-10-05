Bradenton couple’s daughter among those killed in Las Vegas shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton couple, Frank Hill and Summer Radtke-Hill, is mourning the death of their daughter. Hannah Alhers, 34, was among the 58 people killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire on attendees of a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The stay-at-home mother of three had lived in California for years. Her husband, Brian Ahlers told CNN his wife of 17 years was “shot in the head while dancing” with him at the music festival.

“She was a full-time housewife and mommy and she was amazing at it,” he said. “Very active in moms groups and our daughter’s volleyball team,” Brian said. She wasn’t too good for anybody. Beautiful inside and out.”

Ahler’s friend Ryan Chiaverini told CNN that “she couldn’t hurt a fly” and was “one of the kindest people I’ve met.”

Click here to read more of the victims’ stories.

LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE: