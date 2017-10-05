Big changes coming this year for Black Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Black Friday this year is one of the most controversial topics surrounding the retail scene.

In recent years many stores would open on Thanksgiving, making Black Friday obsolete. But, no more.

More than 55 stores have confirmed they will be closed this year on Thanksgiving Day making Black Friday the only shopping event of the holiday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the list is expected to grow to over 75 stores being closed on Thanksgiving Day.

These are the stores we know will be closed Thanksgiving Day so far:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

A 2017 survey showed only 16.22 percent of Americans actually favor Thanksgiving openings. 57.53 percent dislike Thanksgiving openings, while 26.25 percent are indifferent.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 as the closed on Thanksgiving list continues to grow.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD