Big changes coming this year for Black Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Black Friday this year is one of the most controversial topics surrounding the retail scene.
In recent years many stores would open on Thanksgiving, making Black Friday obsolete. But, no more.
More than 55 stores have confirmed they will be closed this year on Thanksgiving Day making Black Friday the only shopping event of the holiday.
According to BestBlackFriday.com, the list is expected to grow to over 75 stores being closed on Thanksgiving Day.
These are the stores we know will be closed Thanksgiving Day so far:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
At Home
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm and Fleet
Burlington
Cabela’s
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
Ethan Allen
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Jos. A. Bank
La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Micro Center
Music & Arts
Neiman Marcus
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
P.C. Richard & Son
Party City
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
A 2017 survey showed only 16.22 percent of Americans actually favor Thanksgiving openings. 57.53 percent dislike Thanksgiving openings, while 26.25 percent are indifferent.
Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 as the closed on Thanksgiving list continues to grow.
