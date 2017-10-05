8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Oct. 5-8

1. Rock the Park (Thursday)

Grab your pals and enjoy the great musical talent in a beautiful, relaxing setting for FREE. Get the details

2. House of Beer Oktoberfest (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The unmistakable sound of accordion music wafting through the air, and the smell of brats and sauerkraut could only mean one thing. Get the details

3. Tattoo Arts Convention (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Surround yourself with everything ink at this gathering of tattoo fans. Get the details

4. Creatures of the Night (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Lowry Park Zoo puts on a spooktacular event where you can see your favorite animals in the dark of night. Get the details

5. Dunedin Car Show (Saturday)

Check out the cars, trucks and motorcycles gracing our streets for a full throttle show. Get the details

6. Totally ’80s Open House Party! (Sunday)

Feather your hair, grab your legwarmers and get to the Straz Center for a party full of fun for everyone. Get the details

7. Bridal Show (Sunday)

Something old, something new, so many details you just don’t know what to do? Get all your answers here. Get the details

8. Bacon Brew & BBQ Fest (Sunday)

All of the best brew and BBQ from around the Tampa Bay area in Ybor for some fun. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY