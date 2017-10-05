2 teens wanted in Oklahoma slaying caught in Florida

Robert Firethunder, jail booking photo

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Two teenagers wanted for questioning in the slaying of an 18-year-old man in Oklahoma have been taken into custody in Daytona Beach.

Police Chief Craig Capri tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal  that 18-year-old Robert Emerson Firethunder was captured outside an apartment Wednesday.

His 16-year-old companion was taken into custody after she fled a traffic stop.

Capri says police received information Wednesday about Firethunder’s possible location.

A SWAT team took him into custody without incident as he approached an apartment.

His companion had been declared a missing person by authorities in Creek County, Oklahoma. Both are persons of interest in the slaying of Nicholas Martinez.

Firethunder has outstanding warrants for firearm and DUI charges out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is awaiting extradition.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

