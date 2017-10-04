White Fang

“White Fang,” will be presented Oct. 6-29, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

Rising British playwright Jethro Compton is directing this world premiere of his epic new play, a cinematic tale of love, loss and redemption inspired by the Jack London novel. Deep in the forests of the Yukon Territory. after the massacre of her tribe, a young girl is rescued from the snow by an old huntsman from a nearby settlement who offers shelter and the strength to survive. Torn from centuries of tradition, facing a new and violent land, she struggles to find her path in the world.

To purchase tickets and for performance times, visit www.f­reefa­llthe­atre.­com or call the box office at 727-498-5205.

