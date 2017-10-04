Universal Orlando begins hiring for busy holiday season

By Published:
AP File Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando is hiring thousands for the busy holiday season.

The park is holding multiple job fairs over the coming weeks in hopes to fill 3,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions across the entire resort. The first job fair will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Universal Orlando Human Resources office. You must make an appointment to attend. To be considered, apply online at http://www.UniversalOrlandoJobs.com. Eligible candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview appointment.

“Universal Orlando provides an exciting work environment for Team Members with great perks like free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes and more,” the park said in a statement.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s