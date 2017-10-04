Universal Orlando begins hiring for busy holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando is hiring thousands for the busy holiday season.

The park is holding multiple job fairs over the coming weeks in hopes to fill 3,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions across the entire resort. The first job fair will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Universal Orlando Human Resources office. You must make an appointment to attend. To be considered, apply online at http://www.UniversalOrlandoJobs.com. Eligible candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview appointment.

“Universal Orlando provides an exciting work environment for Team Members with great perks like free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes and more,” the park said in a statement.

