Tropical Depression 16 forms in SW Caribbean

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft will investigate newly-formed Tropical Depression 16 in the southwestern Caribbean.
The depression continues to sit over the very warm waters off the northern coast of Costa Rica and the eastern coast of Nicaragua.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the depression will likely become Tropical Storm Nate, making it the 14th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This tropical system is forming in an area considered highly favorable for development.
“It is no surprise to see tropical development in the western Caribbean in October. This tends to be a hot spot thanks to relatively low wind shear and very warm sea surface temperatures,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.
Most long-range computer models continue to develop the system as it moves north toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. There is a high degree of uncertainty in the forecast track once it reaches the gulf. Communities along the northern and eastern Gulf of Mexico need to closely monitor the progression of this tropical system.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend returns to US for questioning
- FBI joins investigation to find missing Sarasota teen Jabez Spann
- Poll: Few approve of Trump’s Puerto Rico response
- University of Florida student shot during Las Vegas massacre
- 12 arrested in Polk child porn investigation
- 5-year-old Orange Co. boy shoots, kills self with relative’s gun
- Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to Philippines
- Better Call Behnken: Driver gets red-light ticket for ‘violation’ during Sarasota funeral procession