Tropical Depression 16 forms in SW Caribbean

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft will investigate newly-formed Tropical Depression 16 in the southwestern Caribbean.

The depression continues to sit over the very warm waters off the northern coast of Costa Rica and the eastern coast of Nicaragua.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the depression will likely become Tropical Storm Nate, making it the 14th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This tropical system is forming in an area considered highly favorable for development.

“It is no surprise to see tropical development in the western Caribbean in October. This tends to be a hot spot thanks to relatively low wind shear and very warm sea surface temperatures,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

Most long-range computer models continue to develop the system as it moves north toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. There is a high degree of uncertainty in the forecast track once it reaches the gulf. Communities along the northern and eastern Gulf of Mexico need to closely monitor the progression of this tropical system.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES