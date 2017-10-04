Tillerson: I never considered leaving post of top diplomat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state.
Tillerson said Wednesday that reports suggesting otherwise are “erroneous.”
He was giving a statement Wednesday after NBC News reported the former Exxon Mobil CEO had been on the verge of resigning this summer amid mounting policy disputes with the White House. NBC said the tensions came to a head around the time President Donald Trump gave a politicized speech in July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization Tillerson once led.
NBC also said Tillerson referred to Trump as a “moron” after a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon with members of Trump’s national security team and Cabinet officials. NBC cited three anonymous officials familiar with the incident.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend returns to US for questioning
- FBI joins investigation to find missing Sarasota teen Jabez Spann
- Poll: Few approve of Trump’s Puerto Rico response
- University of Florida student shot during Las Vegas massacre
- 12 arrested in Polk child porn investigation
- 5-year-old Orange Co. boy shoots, kills self with relative’s gun
- Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to Philippines
- Better Call Behnken: Driver gets red-light ticket for ‘violation’ during Sarasota funeral procession