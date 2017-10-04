Thieves hit several Burger Kings across the Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) – Thieves have hit several Burger King restaurants across the Tampa Bay area and authorities are now working to see if two men arrested this week are responsible.

Security camera video from a Burger King in Largo shows two people enter the restaurant and threaten the life of an employee.

The pair are wearing black pants, black shirts and have something covering their faces.

Pinellas County authorities report similar incidents in Pinellas Park and Largo.

There have also been similar robberies in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

In Pasco, thieves ran into a Burger King on US 19, but were stopped by the shouts of a customer.

“They didn’t see the gentleman when they were trying to creep into the kitchen area and he says, ‘hey, you are being robbed’ and then they started to run away, and then he grabbed a chair and started running over to the employees,” said Pasco Sheriff’s Detective Josh Hanson.

Hanson says it appears in the video that at least one of the robbers is carrying a hand gun.

When the customer shouted, the two robbers ran out of the store.

Early Tuesday morning, Palmetto police in Manatee County were called about a robbery in progress.

Police Chief Scott Tyler says officers just happened to be close to the store and were able to arrest two men after a brief foot chase.

Officers took Antonio Berrios, 25, and Ryan Anderson 31, into custody.

Chief Tyler says detectives from a number of agencies are now interested in Berrios and Anderson to see if they are connected to the other robberies.

Tyler did say that officers recovered black sweat pants, black shirts and gloves near the place where Berrios and Anderson were arrested and it’s believed they discarded the clothes during the pursuit.

