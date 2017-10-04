The show must go on: Queensryche to play in Las Vegas week after mass shooting

(WFLA) – They play in front of tens of thousands of fans all around the world.

“There are those times where you wonder if, like, I’m going to die today. Am I going to get shot on stage?” said Queensryche lead singer Todd Latorre.

He says it’s all part of his job.

After hearing about what happened at last Sunday’s country concert in Las Vegas, there was a slight hesitation about performing so soon and so close to the venue where Stephen Paddock opened fire.

“Hey, they’re not going to keep us from living our lives,” Latorre said.  “We can’t live in fear.”

