The Latest: Girlfriend’s nephew stunned by gunman’s actions

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):
1 a.m.
A nephew of Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend says he’s stunned by the actions of the Las Vegas gunman and didn’t even know that Paddock was interested in guns. Jordan Knights’ aunt is Marilou Danley, a 62-year-old who recently returned to the United States from a weekslong trip abroad. The Australian man says he spent time in Las Vegas with Paddock and Danley just a few months ago. Knights told Australia’s Channel 9 from his home near Brisbane, “It seemed like he just looked after my aunty and that was it.”
The 23-year-old said he didn’t give Paddock another thought until he was identified as the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 on Sunday. He said that Paddock “didn’t seem like he was the type of guy to do that.”
___
12:09 a.m.
The investigation of a gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas concert now shifts to his girlfriend, who has returned to the United States from the Philippines. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says investigators are hoping to get some insight from Marilou Danley on why her boyfriend Stephen Paddock opened fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel room. Danley had been out of the country for weeks before the shooting. A law enforcement official says she arrived on a flight from Manila to Los Angeles where FBI agents were waiting for her late Tuesday night. The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.
