Tampa police warn of scammers ahead of Bucs-Patriots game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for week 5 of the NFL season, Tampa police are warning fans to beware of ticket scams.
Police said the upcoming game against the New England Patriots is sold out and scammers are looking to take advantage of last-minute ticket buyers.
To avoid buying a counterfeit ticket, police suggest following these simple safety tips:
If you fall victim to a ticket scam, call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.
