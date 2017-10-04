Tampa police find missing boy, 9

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police say they have found a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing.
Investigators say Corneliu Durham was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 5200 North Boulevard.
Corneliu was found shortly after police announced that he was missing. He is home safe with his family.
