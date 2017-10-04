Tampa Bay area parents, kids hit the pavement for ‘Walk to School Day’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — To celebrate National Walk To School Day, thousands of Tampa Bay area parents broke out their walking sneakers and bicycles to join their in their walk to school.

I spent the morning over at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary where crossing guard Jerry Scaglione told me he is seeing an increase of parents walking their children to school today.

Tampa’s District 2 City Councilman Charlie Miranda greeted children and their parents as they crossed the street over to the school. Miranda says motorists need to pay more attention to the road and stop using electronic devices like cell phones when they are driving.

Transportation for America lists Florida as the deadliest state for pedestrians and cyclist and the Tampa Bay area is the second worst place in the state of Florida. So, the goal is for parents to help their children identify pedestrian hazards and help them enforce traffic laws.

Parents are also expected to help their children learn safe bike and pedestrian behavior.

