Sister of Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend: ‘I know that she didn’t know anything’

Marilou Danley's sisters were interviewed by Australia's Channel 7 TV network with their faces obscured and their names withheld.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Australia-based sisters of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend say they believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn’t interfere with his plans to go on a shooting rampage.

They said they were surprised to learn Danley had gone to the Philippines two weeks ago.

One sister tearfully said: “I know that she don’t know anything.”

“She didn’t even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said, ‘Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines,” said one sister.

The woman said Danley is “a good person” who would’ve stopped Paddock had she been there.

