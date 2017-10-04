Sister of Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend: ‘I know that she didn’t know anything’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Australia-based sisters of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend say they believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn’t interfere with his plans to go on a shooting rampage.
Marilou Danley’s sisters were interviewed by Australia’s Channel 7 TV network with their faces obscured and their names withheld.
They said they were surprised to learn Danley had gone to the Philippines two weeks ago.
One sister tearfully said: “I know that she don’t know anything.”
“She didn’t even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said, ‘Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines,” said one sister.
The woman said Danley is “a good person” who would’ve stopped Paddock had she been there.
Watch the video to hear what else the sisters said during the interview.
