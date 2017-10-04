Shooter’s girlfriend calls him kind, quiet man

(AP) – The Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend says in a statement that she knew him “as a kind, caring, quiet man.”
Marilou Danley’s lawyer read the statement to reporters on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where she was questioned by FBI agents about gunman Stephen Paddock.
Danley says Paddock found her a cheap ticket to the Philippines and wanted her to take a trip home to see relatives.
She says he wired her money while she was there to buy a house for herself and her family.
The statement says she worried that Paddock wanted to break up with her.
She added that “it never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.”
The lawyer said Wednesday Danley plans to cooperate fully with the investigation of her boyfriend Stephen Paddock.
Defense attorney Matthew Lombard spoke in Los Angeles after Danley met with FBI agents to discuss Sunday’s carnage on the Las Vegas strip.
She returned to the U.S. Tuesday night from the Philippines, where she was visiting family.
While she was there, Paddock, a high-stakes gambler, sent her $100,000.
Lombard says she was not expecting the money and worried that he was breaking up with her.
— This version corrects that she says she had no knowledge of any plans.
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE:
- University of Florida student shot during Las Vegas massacre
- Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to Philippines
- Las Vegas PD releases video showing response to shooting attack
- Las Vegas shooter had devices on 12 guns for faster firing, had nearly 50 guns in 3 locations
- PHOTOS: Victims of Las Vegas shooting attack
- Surveillance video shows Vegas shooter slipping, falling at Cosmopolitan Hotel
- VIDEOS: Acts of heroism saved countless lives at Las Vegas shooting
- St. Pete woman witnessed Las Vegas shooting from floor above gunman
- Officer writes emotional post about working during Las Vegas concert shooting
- Las Vegas shooting survivor: I feel guilty for surviving
- 59 killed, more than 500 injured during concert attack in Las Vegas
- Brother of Las Vegas gunman lives in Orlando, says he’s stunned
- AUDIO: Police breach Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay Hotel room
- FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group after ISIS claims attack
- Country stars react to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas
- White House, Florida officials respond to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas
- Trump condemns ‘act of pure evil’ in Las Vegas
- PHOTO: Map shows targeted festival area on Las Vegas strip
- Tampa Bay area radio DJ returns home from country music festival in Las Vegas