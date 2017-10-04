Shooter’s girlfriend calls him kind, quiet man

By Published:
Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62.

(AP) – The Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend says in a statement that she knew him “as a kind, caring, quiet man.”

Marilou Danley’s lawyer read the statement to reporters on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where she was questioned by FBI agents about gunman Stephen Paddock.

Danley says Paddock found her a cheap ticket to the Philippines and wanted her to take a trip home to see relatives.

She says he wired her money while she was there to buy a house for herself and her family.

The statement says she worried that Paddock wanted to break up with her.

She added that “it never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.”

 An attorney for Danley says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.

The lawyer said Wednesday Danley plans to cooperate fully with the investigation of her boyfriend Stephen Paddock.

Defense attorney Matthew Lombard spoke in Los Angeles after Danley met with FBI agents to discuss Sunday’s carnage on the Las Vegas strip.

She returned to the U.S. Tuesday night from the Philippines, where she was visiting family.

While she was there, Paddock, a high-stakes gambler, sent her $100,000.

Lombard says she was not expecting the money and worried that he was breaking up with her.

— This version corrects that she says she had no knowledge of any plans.

LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s