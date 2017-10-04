Sarasota deputy hit by accused drunk driver

By Published:
Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was hit by an accused drunk driver early Wednesday morning while helping a disabled car.

Officials say the deputy was in the outside lane with his emergency lights activated, and had his leg sticking out of his partially open door while he was filling out paperwork.

That’s when deputies say a drunk driver hit his car from behind. The impact sent both the deputy and his patrol car several yards forward.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and is okay.

The woman who hit him blew more than four times the legal limit, according to the sheriff’s office.

A picture of the aftermath was posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page with the message, “If you don’t already have enough reasons not to drink and drive, consider this: you could seriously injure yourself or a first responder who’s dedicated their career to helping people.”

