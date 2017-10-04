Rabies alert issued for southeast Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A rabies alert has been issued for the southeast region of Pasco County.

The alert was issued in response to a raccoon that tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

All citizens in the county should be aware that domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated.

The alert is in effect for 60 days.

The rabies alert includes the following area boundaries:

West of Morris Bridge Road

South of State Road 54

East of Ashton Oaks Blvd

North of Chancey Road

The department of health issued the following advice:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals by leaving pet food outside, or garbage cans open.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

If you are bitten by any animal seek care promptly. Wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water. Go to your family doctor or hospital for medical attention immediately.

Contact Pasco County Animal Services at (727) 834-3216, (813) 929-1212, or (352) 521-5194 to report animal bites or scratches and for information on stray dogs and cats.

Contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-863-648-3203 for concerns about wild animals.

For more information on rabies, visit the Florida Department of Health website or contact the Florida Department of Health Pasco County at 352-521-1450 ext. 344.