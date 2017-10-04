Puerto Rico aid stuck in U.S. as thousands on island are starving, dehydrated

By Published:
Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and those on the island are still dealing with extreme devastation.

You don’t have to look far to find a local with family members in Puerto Rico that are starving. Thousands of people in Tampa Bay have donated supplies, but they still haven’t made it to the island.

“Currently they are without water they are without electricity, without food, and gasoline is in desire. People are scrambling around making huge lines just to get a little bit of gasoline just to get a little bit of water, just to get a little bit of food,” said Antonio Soler.

Soler was born and raised in Puerto Rico and is working tirelessly along with others to help his people.

“Yesterday we have people drive from Wisconsin, we have a lady drive from New Jersey with help and this is why we have so much donations,” said Soler.

State Rep. Janet Cruz visited Puerto Rico two days ago. She said the devastation is unimaginable.

“Fourteen days later and we talked to people standing in front of their homes that are blown to smithereens and they don’t have water, it’s fourteen days,” said Cruz.

Cruz flew on a plane and delivered some supplies, but her help won’t put a dent in the needs.

“Yet we have here pallets and pallets of water in two different warehouses yet very, very slow to move it out,” she said.

Time is ticking. People are dying. Those who have donated are frustrated and scared.  “Scared. Scared for their lives. And scared for their families lives. These people are desperate,” said Cruz.

State and county leaders said they are looking for more private jets to get supplies delivered.

