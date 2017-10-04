Poll: Few approve of Trump’s Puerto Rico response

By Published:
In this Oct. 3, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk after arrival at the Luis Muñiz Air National Guard Base in San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 48 percent of Americans approve and just 27 percent disapprove of how Trump is handling the recoveries in U.S. states including Texas and Florida that were hit by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. But just 32 percent approve of how Trump is handling disaster relief in Puerto Rico, while 49 percent disapprove. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Only about a third of Americans approve of how President Donald Trump is responding to Hurricane Maria’s devastation in Puerto Rico.

That’s according to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which found that roughly half disapprove.

The survey was conducted Sept. 28 through October 2 after Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and hurricanes Harvey and Irma roared through Texas, Florida and other parts of the Southeast U.S.

The poll found better news for Trump about how he’s handling the recoveries in the states.

Forty-eight percent of Americans approve and just 27 percent disapprove of how Trump is handling the recoveries in Texas and Florida.

